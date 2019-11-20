Services for Horace Samuel Parker Jr. will be held Wednesday,
November 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma with Bro. Jack Vance officiating. Interment will be at the Westlawn
Cemetery, Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Sammy was born October 5, 1946 in Hichita, Oklahoma to Horace Samuel Parker
Sr. and Juanita Mae (Tribbey) Parker. He passed away Sunday, November 17,
2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 73.
Sammy was raised on Tiger Mountain most of his life and a resident of
Henryetta, Oklahoma. He graduated Dewar High School in 1964. Sammy worked at
Safeway for 15 years and later was self-employed before retiring from CP
Kelco in Okmulgee in 2012. Sammy enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be
dearly missed.
He is survived by his three sons, Brian Parker and wife Diane of Lowell,
Indiana, David Parker and wife Kim of Henryetta and Chris Parker and wife
Shelly of Henryetta; one brother, David C. Parker of Oologah, Oklahoma;
three sisters, Brenda Smith and husband Merle of Bartlesville, Oklahoma,
Carol Pulliam and husband Larry of Springer, Oklahoma and JanNell Johnson
and husband Dennis of Henryetta; 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren and Blake
Parker and Geena Powell and Billie Boatright and 6 great-grandchildren. He
is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and Joyce Boyster of
Henryetta.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Brian Parker, David Parker, Jeremy
Johnson, Mark Johnson, Chris Parker and James Smith.
Honorary bearers include, Karl Pulliam, Blake Parker, Blake Powell and Aaron
Boatright.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma.