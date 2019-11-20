Services for Horace Samuel Parker Jr. will be held Wednesday,

November 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma with Bro. Jack Vance officiating. Interment will be at the Westlawn

Cemetery, Henryetta, Oklahoma.

Sammy was born October 5, 1946 in Hichita, Oklahoma to Horace Samuel Parker

Sr. and Juanita Mae (Tribbey) Parker. He passed away Sunday, November 17,

2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Sammy was raised on Tiger Mountain most of his life and a resident of

Henryetta, Oklahoma. He graduated Dewar High School in 1964. Sammy worked at

Safeway for 15 years and later was self-employed before retiring from CP

Kelco in Okmulgee in 2012. Sammy enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be

dearly missed.

He is survived by his three sons, Brian Parker and wife Diane of Lowell,

Indiana, David Parker and wife Kim of Henryetta and Chris Parker and wife

Shelly of Henryetta; one brother, David C. Parker of Oologah, Oklahoma;

three sisters, Brenda Smith and husband Merle of Bartlesville, Oklahoma,

Carol Pulliam and husband Larry of Springer, Oklahoma and JanNell Johnson

and husband Dennis of Henryetta; 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren and Blake

Parker and Geena Powell and Billie Boatright and 6 great-grandchildren. He

is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and Joyce Boyster of

Henryetta.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Brian Parker, David Parker, Jeremy

Johnson, Mark Johnson, Chris Parker and James Smith.

Honorary bearers include, Karl Pulliam, Blake Parker, Blake Powell and Aaron

Boatright.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma.