Funeral services for Wanda Lou LeFlore will be held Saturday, November 23,

2019 at 11:00 AM at the Creek Chapel Methodist Church of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Wake services will be Friday, November 22nd, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks

Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.



Wanda Lou LeFlore was born March 7, 1948 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Paul

Jimboy and Amanda (Barnett) Jimboy. She passed away Monday, November 18,

2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 71.



Wanda grew up in the Okemah area and was a 1968 graduate of Okemah High

School. She later received her associate’s degree from Haskell University

in Lawrence, Kansas. She worked as a dormitory manager there at Haskell

University for thirty years. On November 6, 1968 she married Jimmy LeFlore;

he later preceded her in death in 2012. Wanda’s hobbies included playing

cards (chicken feet) and board games with friends of the Baptist Village.

She loved to ring bells during the Christmas Holiday along with fellow

friends from the Village and also enjoyed bible studies, reading her bible

and challenging Pastor Jimboy from time to time about scriptures. Having

been a proud member of the HVLPVTV “Alligator” Clan; she would end phone

calls and conversation with family, “See You Later Alligator”!



She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronnie and

Richard Jimboy; one daughter, Paula LeFlore and two infants, Jimmy Jr. and

Suzette.



Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly LeFlore of Lawrence, Kansas; one

brother, Ray Jimboy of Okemah; five sisters, DeAnna Elm of Dallas, Texas,

Pauline Faubion and husband John of Checotah, Oklahoma, Judy St. Arnold and

husband Dale of Scottsdale, Arizona, Edna Blair and husband William of Tulsa

and JoAnna Birdcreek of Okmulgee; 5 grandchildren, Kaleigh, Kayla, Truman,

Cassie and Victoria LeFlore and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Kaden.



Serving as active pallbearers will be Paul Birdcreek, Bryan Birdcreek,

Elliott Birdcreek, T. Harjo, Shiloah Harjo and James Jimboy.



Honorary bearers will be Ray Jimboy, Michael Bowers, William Blair, Dale St.

Arnold and John Faubion.



Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Edwin Jimboy.