Funeral services for Bobby Joe Dearman will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Bobby Joe Dearman was born August 16, 1935 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Marion Dearman and Fannie Mae (Ferrell) Dearman. He passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

Mr. Dearman grew up in the Wetumka area and attended Wetumka High School. He was a longtime resident of Okemah and was a member of the Okemah United Pentecostal Church. Mr. Dearman worked as a mail carrier for 10 years and as a truck driver. His true love was farming and ranching.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Grady, Brady and Clyde; three sisters, Lou, Oma Lee and Maxine and one granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn.

Survivors include his son, Robert Dearman; four daughters, Linda Haley and husband Ivan of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Rebecca Gondos and husband Richard of Pink, Oklahoma, Mary Millsap and husband Kenneth of Byars, Oklahoma and Holly Bryan of Okemah; three brothers, Marion Dearman and wife Sharon of Oregon, Lowell Dearman and wife Virginia of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Johnny Dearman of Utah; one sister, Rachel Potter of California; 8 grandchildren, James Haley, Rachel Caffey, Daniel Millsap, Darla Millsap, Bre-anna McClure, Katrina Dearman, Jayla Bryan and Gage Bryan and four great-grandchildren, Aalana McClure, Dakota Davis, Tyson Tucker and Brooklyn Tucker.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kenneth Millsap, Matt Bryan, Roger Clark, Brandon Anderson, Nick Caffey and Dakota Davis.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.