Funeral services for David West will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the West Anderson Family Cemetery also in Okemah. Wake services will be Sunday, November 24th at 7:00 PM at the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church.

David West was born March 29, 1947 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Calvin Coolidge West and Agnes (Fixico) West. He passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 72.

David worked nearly 20 years as a mechanic with the Fine Candy Co. of Oklahoma City. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses and was a fan of Oklahoma State University.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathleen and Wanda West; one granddaughter, Camryn West; two nephews, James West and Eric Noon and one niece, Sara Beth Jones.

Survivors include three sons, Adam West and wife Gayle of Cromwell, David West Jr. of Depew and Dereck West and wife Ashley of Bristow; two daughters, Darline West and husband Ty of Henryetta and Loleta West of Depew; three brothers, George West and wife Lucille of Spencer, Oklahoma; Parnell West and wife Mesulta of Davenport, Oklahoma and Carl West and wife Barbara of Okmulgee; three sisters, Nancy West Watson of Welty, Janell West of Mounds and Katherine West of Okemah; 13 grandchildren, Adana West, Kyla West, Anthony West, Christian Bowers, Amanda Bowers, Nicholas Bowers, Alexa Deerinwater, Noah West, Lily West, Olivia West, Miakoda West, Jalen Rowe and Logan McLemore and 2 great-grandchildren, Aidran Postoak and River Dennis with one on the way. He is also survived by his uncle, Bennie Fixico and wife Nellie of Okemah and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris West, Raymond Barnett, Norman (Bungie) Tayrole, Tyrone Barnett, Wiley (Butch) Harjo, Dedrick West and Matt West.

Honorary bearers include Lubell (Willie Boy) Bell, Kenric West, Joseph Hill, Tra West, Dominique West, Jordan West and Devlin West.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro Randy Smith and Bro. Billy Coon.