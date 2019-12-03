Wilburn (Pat) L. Garrett

July 11, 1930 – November 25, 2019

Mabank, Texas

After suffering a stroke, Wilburn (Pat) L. Garrett, 89, ascended to Heaven to be in the eternal presenceof God on Monday evening, November 25, 2019. Pat was born in Mason, Oklahoma, to C.J. Garrett, Sr. and Bessie (Barber) Garrett. Always full of energy, he played basketball and baseball for Mason High School (class of 1948). He was baptized and redeemed by the love of Christ at the age of 20.

Pat entered the United States Air Force in 1952. While stationed in Kilmarnock, Scotland, Pat fell in love and married Janet (Howie) Garrett on October 8, 1954. Serving proudly, he worked as a crew chief in aviation for the U.S. Air Force, served in Vietnam from 1970-1971, and while stationed in Abilene, Texas, retired as a Technical Sergeant after 20 years of active service. Pat and Janet have two daughters and one son: Patti (Garrett) Little, Chelli (Garrett) Draughon and Blair Garrett.

Pat attended Texas State Technical Institute (1972-1973) in Sweetwater, Texas, and learned the HVAC trade. In July of 1973, Pat and his family moved from Abilene to Winnsboro, Texas, to work in the HVAC business. He became owner of the Winnsboro Heating and Air Conditioning Company in 1978.

In 1983, Pat and Janet moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Pat worked at Sheppard Air Force Base as a civil service employee in the Engineering Department until his retirement in 1995. He was preceded in death by Janet after 40 years of marriage in 1994.

Pat lived a full life as one who loved to repair and fix things for his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a mechanical genius. He loved to country-western dance with friends and family.

Because Pat loved to be with people, he enjoyed travel. With Shirley Peters, his friend of 24 years, he visited Europe and many parts of the United States.

Loved ones who preceded Pat in death are his parents, C.J. and Bessie (Barber) Garrett; his brothers, Delbert Garrett, Spurgeon Garrett, William Garrett, and Melford Garrett; sisters, Eunice (Garrett) Martin, Lucille (Garrett) McVay, Olive (Garrett) Hubbard and Rachel (Garrett) Fullbright; his wife Janet (Howie) Garrett; granddaughter, Jessica Burgess; and friend, Shirley Peters. He is survived by his brother, C.J. Garrett, Jr. of Okemah, OK and children, Blair Garrett (and wife Cindy) of Heath TX, Patti Little (and husband Mike) of Coke, TX, Chelli Draughon (and husband Dwight) of Mabank TX; grandchildren, Jamie, Micheal, Kalynn, Sam, Jennifer, Laine; and great grandchildren, Jordan, Bailee, Caleb, Sutton and Hadley.

Pat will be cremated at the Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank, TX. His remains will be scattered amongst the remains of his wife Janet in Ayr, Scotland in the summer of 2020. A memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, located at 6550 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75228 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.