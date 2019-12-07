Funeral services for Beverly Ann Winn will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Freewill Baptist Church of Weleetka, Oklahoma with Rev. Dale Smith officiating.

Beverly Ann Winn was born August 26, 1944 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to Leonard Davis and Ola Josephine (Smith) Davis. She passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home in Weleetka, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Beverly was a lifelong resident of the Weleetka area and a graduate of Weleetka High School. She and Bill Winn were married June 1, 1964 in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Beverly retired after more than 40 years of employment with Weleetka Public Schools and was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church of Weleetka. She enjoyed singing, playing piano and watching sports. She also loved to read and attending church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard and Frank Davis and one sister, Carolyn Bement.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Winn of the home; one son, Brandon Winn of Weleetka; her daughter, Lana Beth Rickman and husband Bo of Tulsa; one sister, Evelyn Roland of Tulsa; two grandchildren, Logan Winn of McAlester and Summer Winn of Durant and one great-grandchild, Luke Winn.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Clay Gibson, Kevin Crawley, Doyle Burden, Jim Rayburn, Billy Dan Parish and Junior Lane.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma.