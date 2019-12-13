Melvin Roy Fullbright, 70, was born January 27, 1949 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Troy and Rosie Garrett

Fullbright. He passed away November 23, 2019 at Ranch Terrace Nursing Home in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. After graduating from Okemah High School in 1967, he attended Okmulgee Tech, majoring in graphic arts. He married Deborah (Debi) Wright in 1970, who preceded him in death. In 1999 he married his second wife, Linda. He worked as a detention officer for 28 years. He often had a second job during this career as a bus driver for Okemah schools, working at McDonald’s on the grill and as Santa Claus or the Grimace at Tulsa area McDonald’s. He also made and sold jewelry but often gave earrings, bracelets, and necklaces to family members and friends. He enjoyed many interests and hobbies. He was an expert marksman. He loved to help people in any way he could. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Debi (of 27 years), an unborn child, and his second wife Linda (of 20 years). He is survived by one sister Linda Carter of Arkansas, one brother Troy (Sheila) Fullbright, one stepdaughter, Kathy, two stepsons Charlie and Jimmie, four step-grandchildren Sarah, Rebekah, Hunter, and Alexis, three step-great-grandchildren Tanner, Breanna, and Justin, five nephews Troy (Liz) Fullbright, III, Andrew (Natasha) Fullbright, Trevor Fullbright, John Carter all of Oklahoma, Bryan (Brianna) Carter of Arkansas, one niece Jennie (Richie) Brown of Missouri. Also, five great-nephews Levi (Lacie) Fullbright, Matt Fullbright, Gunner (Olivia) Fullbright, Grant Fullbright all of Oklahoma and Benaiah Carter of Arkansas; five great-nieces Hannah Fullbright, Isabella Fullbright, Gabriella Fullbright, Grace Fullbright all of Oklahoma and Aderes Carter of Arkansas. He is also survived by two uncles Gene (Dorma) Garrett of California and Arliss (Sharon) Garrett of Oregon, three aunts Mary Sumey of Oregon, Nora (Ray) Martin of Mississippi and Betty Puckett of Oklahoma as well as numerous cousins.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and memorial service will be at 1:00 PM, December 14, 2019 at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel, 4424 South 33rd West Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma with Reverend Troy Fullbright officiating.