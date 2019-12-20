Funeral services for Nathaniel Wheaton Jr. will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery near IXL.

Nathaniel Wheaton Jr. was born May 16, 1941 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Nathaniel Wheaton and Katherine (Holley) Wheaton. He passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 78.

Mr. Wheaton was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and also resided in California before returning to Okfuskee County in the late ‘80s. He had formerly worked as an auto mechanic for Sears and was a very good cook. He enjoyed cooking barbeque and also fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mabel Wheaton, two sisters, two brothers and one son, Reginald Wheaton.

Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Wheaton of California; his daughter, Suprena D. Wheaton-Guzman and husband Leandro of Lancaster, California; step-son, Deautri C. Denard; five brothers, L.T. Wheaton and wife Millie of Okemah, Jimmy Wheaton of Okemah, Jimmy Lee Wheaton of Weleetka, Oklahoma, Cordell Wheaton and wife Brenda of California and Leroy Wheaton of Wichita, Kansas; five sisters, Ceolia Washington of Boley, Lucy Daniels of Wichita, Kansas, Pearle Blanche of California, Clara Cross of Wichita and Sandra Dale and husband Daniel of Wichita; five grandchildren, Nikita Stewart, Nathan Wheaton, Nayveon Wheaton, Celiandra Guzman and Candice Guzman and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Cleophous Jones.