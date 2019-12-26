Funeral services John Ervin Entrop will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will take place at the Phillips Cemetery in Falls, County, Texas.

John Ervin Entrop was born August 4, 1948 in Rosebud, Texas to Ervin and Dorothy (Curtis) Entrop. He passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

John was a resident of Okemah for the past 3 years and enjoyed fishing, camping and working word puzzles. John also proudly served his country with the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brother, Jim Entrop of Castle, Oklahoma and his sister, Kathy Robison of Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.