Funeral services Cathy Necelle Reeder will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery also in Okemah.

Cathy Necelle Reeder was born July 18, 1978 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 41.

Survivors include her father, Mekko Reeder of Okemah; three sons, Ryan and Sam Reeder and Cory Butler; ½ sister, Jemona Sulphur; ½ brother, Saweke Sulphur; and sister, Delores Talamasey.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Legus Harjo.

