Funeral services for Ramona Lynn Talamasey will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Greenleaf Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Harjo Family Cemetery in Okemah. Wake services will be Friday, 7:00 PM also at the church.

Ramona Lynn Talamasey was born December 28, 1965 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Andrew Wise and Patricia (Johnson) Wise. She passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 54.

Ramona was a lifelong resident of Okemah and a graduate of Okemah High School. She was a homemaker who loved to play bingo, attend traditional ceremony stomp dances and especially spend time with her grandkids.