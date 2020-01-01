Funeral services for Reba Maxine Zaletel will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery also in Okemah.

Reba Maxine Zaletel was born May 12, 1932 in Okemah, Oklahoma to C.T. “Dick” Story and Minnie Maude (White) Story. She passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Okemah at the age of 87.

Mrs. Zaletel was a lifelong resident of Okemah and a 1950 graduate of Okemah High School. She and Kenneth Zaletel were married April 18, 1957 in Okemah. Mrs. Zaletel retired from Oklahoma Natural Gas after 32 years of employment. She was an avid sports fan and loved attending ballgames. She also enjoyed playing bingo and most of all spending time with her family and worshiping the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, C.T. Story, Jr. and two sisters, Coraetta Root and Donna Lay.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Zaletel of Okemah; one son, Denver E. “Bunky” McCormick of Destin, Florida; her daughter, Jaquetta Lee of Okemah; four grandchildren, Toney Lee, Amy Pennington, Meggin Bean and Allison Petrone; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Toney Lee, Cale Pennington, Chad Pennington, Colton Pennington, Jason Bean and Kyler Lee.

Honorary pallbearers include Sam Zaletel, Dennis Story, Brayden Lee and Aaron Petrone.