Graveside services for Nora Mae Moore will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah with Rev. Roy Rogers officiating.

Nora Mae Moore was born November 8, 1930 to Harry McFarland and Ruby Ann (Perkins) McFarland. She passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

Mrs. Moore was a longtime resident of the Okemah area. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed drawing, painting and gospel singing. She was a member of the Pharoah Baptist Church. On June 6, 2015 she married Frank Moore in Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Leon Henshaw and one daughter, Rebecca Lynn Bradley.

She is survived by her husband Frank Moore of the home; one son, Jack Lloyd Thomas and wife Rhnea of Anacoco, Louisiana; two daughters, Mardi Ann Palos of Tulsa and Jeanette Mae Carden and husband Gary of Memphis, Tennessee; her grandchildren and several sisters and extended relatives.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.