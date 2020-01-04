Altercation at drive-in leads to arrest, extradition

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

An altercation at a local drive-in led to the arrest of a man who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texas.

Christian Whitt was arrested on Saturday on a charge of assault and battery after he admitted striking a female employee of the Sonic Drive-in.

On Dec. 28, Officer Carl Fletcher was dispatched to Sonic to meet with Brandi Brown, who said her boss had taken down a sign in the kitchen that read “if you can’t make onion rings don’t make them ask for help.”

Brown said an argument ensued with Whitt, which ended with him hitting her in the forehead. Brown said Whitt then took off running to the north but she didn’t know where.

Fletcher was able to track Whitt down and requested that he go to the police department. Whitt advised Fletcher that he had felony warrants out of Texas, so Fletcher placed him in restraints and took him to the police department, where Whitt was read his rights.

According to the police report, Whitt waived his rights and spoke with Fletcher, admitting that he struck Brown in the forehead with an open palm. He further said he chose to leave the drive-in before the situation escalated into “something worse.”

Whitt further said he was under a lot of stress due to his living arrangements, the report states. Whitt told the officer he was the only one in his household working, and he was afraid he and his fiancee were going to be kicked out of the house they were living in.

According to the report, Whitt said he was sorry for the incident with Brown and he did not have a good excuse for what happened.

Whitt was booked into the Okfuskee County Jail and Texas authorities have requested he be extradited for his felony warrant.