Funeral services for Ada Lois Ross will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery.

Ada Lois Ross was born May 15, 1926 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Jerry M. Combs and Vera (Richardson) Combs. She passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 93.

Ada Lois moved to Haydonville as a small child and attended School at Okfuskee. She met Charlie Ross at Haydonville and on August 18, 1945 at Last Chance, Oklahoma, they were married. She and Charlie operated the Haydonville Store from 1946-1950 before moving to California. They later returned to Okfuskee County and owned and operated the Last Chance Grocery and Feed Store from 1964-1980. Ada Lois was also a Sunday school teacher and she also spent several years as a Precinct Official. She loved to visit with family and friends, and she enjoyed cooking. She was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams were her beloved St. Louis Cardinals and the OU Sooners.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie and their three children, Rita Titsworth Gahm, Charlene Haddox and David Ross. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Marm, Marcus, Marvin, James, Jerry, Hubert, Eugene, Glen and Harold Combs and their spouses.

Survivors include her daughter in law, Dorothy Ross and son in law, Johnny Haddox both of Okemah; grandchildren, Michael Ross and Matt Ross of Okemah, Carla Haddox of Tulsa, Dana Wilson and husband Eric of Okemah, J.C. Haddox and wife Relena of Okemah, Kevin Titsworth and Aundra Peters of Okemah, Kurt Titsworth and wife Jannet of Okemah and Justin Gahm and wife Amanda of Henryetta; great-grandchildren, Cody Haddox and wife Arin of Tulsa; Kenna Haddox Golden of Shawnee, Nick Haddox of Norman, Jordan Chase Haddox of Okemah, Sam Wilson of Okemah, Kaleb Titsworth of Norman, Kelcee Bennett of Stillwater, Ryan Titsworth and Ausitn Titsworth of Okemah, Jameson Ross and Jaydn Ross of Okemah, Brileigh Harjo of Okemah, Jordan Gahm and Cortni Harris of Henryetta and one great-great-grandchild, Juliette Haddox of Tulsa. She is further survived by her great-niece, Theresa Campbell and husband Ronnie and children, Sierra, Conner, Tyler and Addison, along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Cody Haddox, Nick Haddox, Jordan Haddox, Sam Wilson, Ryan Titsworth, Austin Titsworth, Kaleb Titsworth, Jameson Ross and Jordan Gahm.

Honorary bearers include Mike Choate, Leon McVeigh, Bill Kenneda, Ronnie Titsworth, Doyle Cheatham, Denny Edwards, Richard Shepard and Charles Shepard.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rick McVeigh.