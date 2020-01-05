Muscogee (Creek) Nation ushers in new leadership

Hill, Beaver focus on strength and unity

TULSA, Oklahoma — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation ushered in a new era of leadership with the inauguration ceremony of Principal Chief David Hill and Second Chief Del Beaver Jan. 4 at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

The inauguration commemorated the new MCN Executive Branch leaders taking office in their respective positions.

Hill and Beaver were officially sworn into office on Jan.1 at the MCN Council House in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

In his inaugural speech, Hill stated his primary goal is building trust to strengthen the Nation.

“I will tirelessly work to improve our tribal services by listening to our citizens and employees…together we will create strategies to implement these goals,” Hill said. “I truly want to leave a legacy that all of you can be proud of. You are Muscogee (Creek), you have special blood that runs through your veins, you deserve the best.”

Beaver focused on strength in unity.

“The future of our tribes lies in the foundation that our forefathers built, from Ocmulgee to Okmulgee we have not only survived but thrived,” Beaver said. “Each generation of Muscogee people have overcome obstacles, have brought new ideas and have added a layer to our foundation.”

“As Muscogee people I ask that we stay united, lift each other up and continue to build for future generations.”

The incoming leadership recognized and honored past leadership with a special presentation for Principal Chiefs Claude Cox, R. Perry Beaver, Bill Fife, A.D. Ellis, George Tiger and James R. Floyd for their service and contribution to the Nation.

A special reading was presented by U.S. Poet Laureate and Muscogee (Creek) citizen Joy Harjo.

The ceremony followed the MCN National Council inauguration held at the Mound Auditorium in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

After the ceremony and reception, a celebratory stompdance was held at the old Event Center at the River Spirit Casino Resort.