On Tuesday, December 10, 2019 LG Lowery loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend went home to rest in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 81.

LG was born on July 22, 1938 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Garvin & Lavada Kay Lowery.

He married the love of his life Patty Martin Lowery on April 29, 1985 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Chuck and Patty would have celebrated 35 years of marriage in April 2020.

LG and Patty joined their families together with their children Michael, Shannon, Todd and Tammy Lowery.

LG is preceded in death by his parents, his step dad James Waddell, Sr. of Talihina, Oklahoma, his brother Jimmy Waddell of Meeker, Oklahoma, his sister Carolyn Guinn of Castle, Oklahoma and his sister Jenie Riley of Eufaula, Oklahoma, and his brother-in-law Jimmy Terrill of Cookson, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his children Michael Lowery and fiance Karen Jensen of Brodhead, Wisconsin, Shannon Lowery Sullivan of Durant, Oklahoma, Todd Lowery and wife Amy of Boswell, Oklahoma and Tammy Lowery Mathis and husband Seth Mathis of Perkins, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his sister Jane Terrill of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, brother Troy Waddell and his wife Margie of Amarillo, Texas, Sharon Thompson and her husband Harold of Park Hill, Oklahoma, brother-in-law Jerry Guinn of Okemah, Oklahoma and his sister Patty Newberry of Paden, Oklahoma.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren whom he dearly loved. Shawn Lowery of Albany, Wisconsin, Kelsey Lowery of Kensington, Maryland, Jaslyn Lowery Blevins and husband Johnathon of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Wyatt Sullivan of Boswell, Oklahoma, Jakob Mathis of Stillwater and his fiance Alyssa Parker of Perkins, Oklahoma, Joshuah Mathis and his longtime girlfriend Ally Longcrier both of Perkins, Oklahoma, Walker Sullivan of Boswell, Oklahoma, Lydia Lowery and Lyndi Lowery both of Boswell, Oklahoma, Whitney Kos and Mason Kos both from Grant, Oklahoma, and three great grandchildren Camdinn, Beckett and Tayttim as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

LG known commonly as Chuck received his nickname in the military and forever became Chuck to his friends and church family. Chuck grew up in the surrounding area graduating from Bearden High School in 1957. After graduation he entered the United States Air Force in 1958 receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1961. One of the highlights of his military service was serving as Honor Guard for President Eisenhower.

Chuck was a lifelong member of the Stillwater Breakfast Kiwanis serving as President and received numerous awards while a member of the club.

He began his career at Oklahoma Natural Gas and after 32 years of service retired as Distribution Foreman. After retirement Chuck enjoyed fishing, welding his famous horseshoe cowboys, reading, playing solitaire, traveling, gardening and any opportunity to spend time with his family.

Chuck was a member of Cimarron Worship Center in Perkins, Oklahoma and enjoyed serving and spending time with his church family.

He was known for his cross pennies and anytime he had the opportunity to share the Gospel he did. He would always say “it makes “cents” to follow Jesus”. He enjoyed those divine appointments he was given to share bis love for the Lord. He was humble, kind, caring, giving, helpful and so loving.