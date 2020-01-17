Elma O. Ewing

Funeral services for Elma Ewing will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Elma Ophelia O’Brien Ewing was born November 17, 1920 in Mountain View, Oklahoma to J.L. O’Brien and Timey (Crater) O’Brien. She left this life on January 16, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 99.

Elma married John Lindsay Ewing on June 23, 1941. She enjoyed attending church as long as she was able. She also enjoyed reading her bible and crocheting. Elma was an avid letter writer which helped her keep in touch with family and friends.

She is preceded death by her husband; her parents; six sisters, Baby Girl O’Brien (deceased at birth), Frances Altmae O’Brien, Mildred O’Brien Hughes, Bertha O’Brien Lee, Beulah O’Brien Farell and Ethel O’Brien Castillo and three brothers, Morris O’Brien, Eugene O’Brien and Marvin O’Brien.

She is survived by her son, John L. Ewing and one grandson, Jason Ewing of Oklahoma City and one granddaughter, Heather Ewing of Tulsa; two great-grandchildren and one sister, Cora O’Brien Nash of Chino, California.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Max Henry and assisted by Alice Lee.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.