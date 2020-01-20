Funeral services for June Carol Collins will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, January 21st, 12:00 – 3:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma, and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden.

June Carol Collins was born June 29, 1949 in Midwest City, Oklahoma to Frank and Wanda (Whizenhunt) Glover. She passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Mrs. Collins was a resident of Paden, Oklahoma and a member of the Burnett Mission Holiness Church of Paden. She and Leslie F. Collins were married March 21, 1969. Mrs. Collins worked for 11 years as a cook with the Paden Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed going to garage sales, reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Terry Garner

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

A complete obituary will be provided soon.