LONNIE NICKELS

Beloved husband, father and grandfather Lonnie Nickels, Jr., passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lonnie was born January 1, 1930 to Lonnie Nickels, Sr. and Gertie Elliot Nickels in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He had two brothers: Ben David Nickels and J.B. Nickels (both deceased) and two sisters: Katie Bell Jones and Liddie Mae Keller (both also deceased).

He was married to Doris Davis of Nuyaka, Oklahoma. The couple lived in California for 16 years, and had three children. Lonnie worked as a plastering contractor.

In the 70’s the family relocated to Oklahoma. They bought a farm at Nuyaka, Oklahoma, where they continued to reside until Lonnie’s death.

Lonnie is survived by his wife Doris, to whom he was married for 64 years, daughters Pam Ingham and Janet Trimble, and son Phillip Nickels, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He will be buried at Okfuskee Community Cemetery, with services provided by Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.