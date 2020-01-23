Alvie Earl “Butch” Nichols

Alvie Earl “Butch” Nichols was born July 22, 1950 in Firebaugh, California to Alvie and Nancy (Baker) Nichols. He passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 69.

Butch was a longtime resident of Okemah. He retired after 17 years of employment as a supervisor with Smokaroma. He proudly served his country with the United States Army and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and computers. On September 20, 1969, he married Ginger Lea Hodges.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mitchell Lee Nichols and one brother, Danny Nichols.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger Nichols of the home; his daughter, Wendy Thompson of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; one brother, Clifford Nichols and wife Vernice of Okemah; three grandchildren, Patrick Riley Thompson, Brandon Walker Thompson and Nathan Scott Thompson and numerous nieces and extended family.

