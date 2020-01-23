Marion Donald Leeth

Marion Donald Leeth born May 3, 1938 in Okemah, OK, the eldest of four children born to Claudie Sherman Leeth and Elsie Lou Dearman finished his race and met his Lord in Visalia, CA Dec 24, 2019. He had one sister, Kathy (Bryan Wallace) of Visalia/Arroyo Grande, CA and two brothers, Jackie, deceased, and Sherman (Pam) of Okmulgee, OK.

At an early age he joined the Air Force and served 9 years. After leaving the Air Force he joined the California Highway Patrol and retired 9 years later when he was injured on the job. He then taught school in Farmersville, CA while farming and pastoring the So Baptist Church in Cutler, C. In 1989 he moved his family to Oklahoma where he ranched, taught reading at Bearden School, and pastored the Skyview Baptist Church for many years. He later pastored churches in Porum, Ok, Hoffman, Ok, and Wilson, OK.

In 1958 he was married to Mary Wandalou Thompson who preceded him in death. Together they had four children; Desiree Medin, Ladawna (John Adams), Alaris May, and Donald M. Leeth (Janel).In 1998 he married Elaine Sanders who survives him. With this marriage, he gained 3 more children; Lauralee (Jerome Kleinhans), Joy (Harold Smith), and Geoffrey Sanders (Sara).He was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of lovingrelatives and friends.Services for Don will be held at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA Thursday, Jan 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to Service time. Burial will follow at Exeter District Cemetery, Exeter, CA.Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences: www.smithfamilychapel.com.