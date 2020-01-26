Lt. Governor to speak at chamber luncheon

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Two officials with the state of Oklahoma are scheduled to speak at a special luncheon in Okemah later this month.

The Okemah Chamber of Commerce has announced that Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will be the guest speaker at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Madeline Dillner, Project Coordinator

for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Brownfield Program, is slated to give an update on the Okemah project before Pinnell takes the podium. According to the meeting agenda, State Senator Roger Thompson will introduce the Lt. Governor.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hen House Restaurant, located at 613 W. Broadway and will include special recognition of other organizations the chamber is developing projects with in Okemah.

“With this being our Chamber kickoff luncheon for 2020, we want to invite all of our members and everyone who has an interest in being part of the chamber and Okemah’s future growth to come enjoy the gathering,” said Andy Tucker, Economic Development Director. “We are excitedly anticipating 70-80 attendees. It should be an amazing event.”

About Pinnell

Pinnell was elected as the 17 th Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma on Nov. 6, 2018. He carried 62 percent of the vote and won in all 77 counties.

In his role as Lt. Governor, Pinnell serves as President of the Oklahoma State Senate, and is a member of multiple constitutional boards and commissions. He also serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.

In the Secretary of Tourism and Branding role, Pinnell oversees the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and the state’s efforts to promote tourism, the third largest industry in Oklahoma.

Pinnell is also leading the campaign to create a new brand for the State of Oklahoma. The OklaX branding effort has brought together a collection of creative minds in Oklahoma to create a new brand that is set to be unveiled this year.

Pinnell also currently serves on the Department of Commerce executive committee focusing on small business growth and entrepreneurship. He has a background in entrepreneurship and is a small business owner with his wife, Lisa, who is an inventor and entrepreneur.

Lt. Governor Pinnell graduated from Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa and attended Oral Roberts University, where he obtained a degree in Advertising. He lives in Tulsa with his wife, Lisa, and their four children, who attend Jenks Public Schools.

Pinnell served as chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party from 2010 to 2013 and later worked for the Republican National Committee as the National State Party Director.

About Dillner

Madeline Dillner is the Project Coordinator for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Brownfield Program. She has served in this capacity since 2013. The OCC Brownfield Program helps communities, businesses, and citizens across Oklahoma address abandoned oil and gas exploration and production sites, tank batteries, pipelines, and gas stations that have fallen into disrepair and are sources of blight and potential sources of contamination in communities. Madeline is very passionate about community revitalization, art, and travel, and rehabbing gas stations along historic highways in small, personality-rich towns blends all of these passions perfectly. She is very excited to be working with the City of Okemah to revitalize the gas stations of the Columbia St./Highway 62 corridor.