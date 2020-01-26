Panthers double up Wolverines, 81-40

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

The Okemah Panthers have made it seem easy lately and continued that trend against Holdenville on Tuesday, January 14 th inside the Tom Condict Panther Dome, railroading the Wolverines, 81-40.

The tone for the night was set right away when Okemah jumped out to an 8-0 lead, ultimately outscoring Holdenville during the first quarter 18-7. Wacey Williams and Kaiden Bear dropped eight points each with Cade Dean adding a basket as well, giving the Panthers a comfortable lead early.

Six different Panthers joined the 25-point scoring frenzy during the second quarter as Holdenville did their best to remind everyone that there were two teams on the court, adding 15 points of their own.

Ethan Hodgens led the offensive production in the second quarter with 9 points. Cade Dean added seven points, Kaiden Bear had three points and Wacey Williams, Kurtis Wilson and Makhan Harjo had a basket each. Heading into halftime the Panthers enjoyed a sizable 41-22 lead.

The third quarter was a variation of the same formula from the second quarter, with six Panthers scoring a combined 21 points and Holdenville checking in for an occasional hello with nine points.

Kaiden Bear sat at the head of the scoring table during the third quarter with eight points. Wacey Williams dropped four points of his own and Mikey Cruz added three points. The trio of Kurtis Wilson, Makhan Harjo and Kaiden Bear each had two points, giving the Panthers a 62-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

With the game well in hand the Panthers continued to dominate. Coach Devin Terry gave his starters a rest as the bench carried the torch home. Seven different Panthers scored added to the final tally on a night where ten different Panthers made contributions to the scoreboard.

Ethan Hodgens scored five points during the fourth quarter and Ishmael Stewart and Aaron Little each nailed a three-pointer. Kurtis Wilson, Wacey Williams and Jaden Harjo scored 2-points each as the Panthers lit up Holdenville, 81-40.