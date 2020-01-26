Panthers victorious on the road, 50-46

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

The #8 ranked Okemah Panthers hit the road on Jan. 17 to take on the 8-7 Latta Panthers in a Class 2-A matchup. Okemah had won four straight games as they prepared to take on Latta and were looking for a final victory before heading into the Conference 66 Tournament.

Okemah set the pace early, taking a 12-6 lead into the second quarter but Latta managed to keep the game within upset territory throughout the first half, only trailing 20-14 as the game went into halftime.

Latta really got the Panthers attention during the third quarter, outscoring Okemah 17-12 and turning the game into a legitimate dogfight 32-31, with Okemah leading by one-point.