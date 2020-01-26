Richard “Rick” Eugene Stacy was born on November 1, 1958, to Charles Eugene Stacy and Nancy Carrol (Mobley) Stacy, in Sacramento, California. He passed from this life on December 28, 2019 at his home in Okemah, Oklahoma, at the age of 61.

Rick has been a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma since moving here in 1985. Before becoming a resident of Okemah, Rick owned a welding business in his hometown of Ukiah, California. In Okemah, Rick worked for Degge Oilfield Service re-building Oil Rigs. He also worked for a company in Norman, Oklahoma, where he worked on Rigs that were sent overseas.

Ricks favorite past time was Nascar. He built several race cars and loved to talk about cars and racing. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Barry Stacy, wife Julie and grandson Caleb, of Weed, California, brothers Ron Stacy and wife Zita of Henryetta, Oklahoma and Ross Stacy of Okemah, Oklahoma, sisters Ruth (Stacy) Degge of Okemah, Oklahoma and Regina (Stacy) McGee and husband Steve of Okemah, Oklahoma, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor the life of Rick is set to begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Skyview Baptist Church in Okemah, Oklahoma. The service will be officiated by Jim Lawrence of Calvary Chapel in Norman, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Scott and Angel Wilbourn of Boydston-Wilbourn Funeral Home in Lindsay, Oklahoma.