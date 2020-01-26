Ruby Elaine Hill passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 in Tulsa, OK at the age of 67 years.

She was born April 16, 1952 in Wewoka, OK to the late John Spencer and Alice Harjo. She attended Limestone School.

Ms Hill worked at Okemah Care Center as an Nurse Aide for a number of years. She married Stoney Hill in Dallas, Texas. Her hobbies were fishing, spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of Sand Creek Eufaula Baptist Church.

Preceding Ruby in death are her parents, daughter Crystal Hill, brothers Richmond Spencer, Redman Spencer, David Spencer, Cloyd Harjo and Floyd Harjo. two sisters Mary Spencer Beaver, Elsie Harjo and grandson Brandon Hill.

Survivors include husband Stoney Hill of the home; children Richard Cotton and wife Angela of Seminole, OK, Allison Hill and Kimberly Hill of Okemah, OK : eight grandchildren and five grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Stout-Phillips Chapel with Pastor Sonny Harjo officiating and burial to follow at Spencer Family Cemetery, Wewoka, OK.

Arrangements by Stout-Phillips Funeral Home