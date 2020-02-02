OHS alum selected for Leadership Tulsa program

Okemah High School alumnus Doug Glenn has been selected for Leadership Tulsa’s Class 63 Flagship Program, a community service education program for individuals interested in learning more about Tulsa and ways to make a difference in the community.

Glenn is Chief Operations Officer of CEC Engineering, a multi-service engineering firm that serves Oklahoma and Texas. He has been with CEC since 2004.

Glenn graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He and his wife Christina have two daughters, Lilli, and Coley Rae. In his free time, Glenn enjoys watching Oklahoma State athletics, coaching YMCA basketball, and gardening with his wife.





For more than 40 years, Leadership Tulsa has been providing community leadership development programs. Founded in 1973 as a joint project of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and the Junior League of Tulsa, the organization’s goal is to help build the leadership capacities of Tulsa area professionals.

Leadership Tulsa Programs annually involve up to 200 adults representing a diverse cross-section of the community who learn about the infrastructure, needs and resources of Tulsa and how to get involved to effect positive change. Classes are chosen through a competitive selection process and participate in training and educational experiences focused on building leadership skills and understanding the community.

Through Leadership Tulsa, individuals have the opportunity to feel connected to the community in which they live, make connections with others they might not have otherwise ever met, understand the complexities of public policy issues facing the community, make an impact in a direct way and develop and be recognized for their innate leadership talents.

Once participants have completed a program, they are offered the opportunity to stay connected through membership. Members are offered multiple programs to expand their networks and gain continuing community education.

Long past their time in one of the programs, Leadership Tulsa members stay involved in the community. Results of recent membership survey show that members serve on more than 200 boards and volunteer hundreds of hours a year.