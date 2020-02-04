Funeral services for Phillip R. Deere will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Phillip Deere Roundhouse in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Deere Family Cemetery in Okemah.

Phillip R. Deere was born July 5, 1962 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Phillip Deere and Edna Gouge. He passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 57.

Phillip was a longtime resident of Okemah and a 1982 graduate of Sequoyah High School. He worked at Parks Brothers Ace Hardware for many years and was Mekko of the Nuyaka Ceremonial Ground. He enjoyed fishing, wrestling and was a diehard Sequoyah High School sports fan.

He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Deere; his wife, Joyce Hail; daughter, Kintv Deere and also by Daniel Little.

Survivors include his mother, Edna Gouge of Okemah; two sons, Dietrick Little of Tecumseh and Kuskvna Deere of Sapulpa; daughter, Sheri Ruff and husband Darrell; two brothers, Sam Deere of Okemah and Ahse Deere of Tahlequah; 7 sisters, Nancy Dawson of Oklahoma City, Chumona Deere of Okemah, Nova Wise of Okemah, Lesah Deere-Yargee of Okemah, Faulina Deere of Okemah, Marahwee Deere of Okemah and Sejaryee Threlkeld of Okemah and several grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be nephews.

Honorary bearers will be the Nuyaka Ceremonial Ground.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.