Local tax revenue up for city, down for county in November

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

The City of Okemah recently received its monthly sales tax disbursement from the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC), and the amount was up nearly 10 percent over what was received one year ago.

According to a report from the OTC published Jan. 28, the city received $108,344.48, a 9.88 percent increase over January 2019 when the amount was $97,642.40.

While the city realized an increase, the amount distributed to Okfuskee County was down from the previous year. The county’s disbursement totaled $111,955.75, about 10 percent less than the $122,855.04 that was deposited into the county’s coffers this time last year.

The city also received a use tax disbursement of $10,640.02, a nine percent decrease from the previous year’s amount of $11,621.45. The amount allocated to the county for use tax totaled $21,268.45, up 21 percent over the previous year. In January 2019, the amount was $16,717.76. Use tax is collected when goods are purchased outside of Oklahoma, online or otherwise, then used inside the state.

Two additional entities in Okfuskee County, the City of Weleetka and the town of Boley, received use tax disbursements in January. Weleetka took in $2,290.15 and Boley’s share was $1,157.60.

Sales tax collections around the county

Boley saw an 11 percent increase over January 2019 with a disbursement of $7,269.45; Castle’s disbursement of $1,349.53 was up two percent from the previous year; Clearview received $159.27; Paden realized a 24 percent increase with a disbursement of $11,754.34 and Weleetka received $13,634.68, down 9.5 percent from this time last year.

Collections for other nearby cities and towns

Bristow: $299,001.23 (-4.6 percent)

Henryetta: $268,365.41 (+6 percent)

Okmulgee: $549,980.56 (+5 percent)

Prague: $106,001.23(+14 percent)

Wetumka: $37,722.85 (-23 percent)

The January distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from November business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from Nov. 16 – 30 and estimated sales from Dec. 1 – Dec. 15.

The disbursement of $159,991,371 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected a decrease of $4,572,058 from the $164,563,429 distributed to the cities and towns in January last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,411,496.