Coraetta Lillian Root

Coraetta Root passed away on November 20, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Edmond. A memorial service was held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The service was held at the New Covenant United Methodist Church in Edmond. It was officiated by Reverend Richard Lutz and Reverend Darlene Johnson.

Coraetta was 83 years old and was the daughter of Claudie Story and Minnie Story (White), both deceased. She grew up in Okemah and was a Class of 1954 graduate.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Root. She is also survived by son Ted Root and wife Rene, daughter Tammy McVay and husband Henry, grandchildren Amber Bonds, Justin McVay, Jennifer Green, Judi Ross, Jessica Ponder, and many great grandchildren. Coraetta will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She loved her family, quilting, and meeting with her friends.