Funeral services for Wynetta Posey will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hutche Chuppa Indian Baptist Church. Wake services will be Tuesday, February 11th, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, 403 S. Main Street, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Wynetta Posey was born April 6, 1940 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Woodrow and Rhoda (Fields) Gouse. She passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 79.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Eugene Harjo.

