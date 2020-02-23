Changes in store for two local businesses

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Change is on the menu of two Okemah food-related businesses that have been a part of the community for several decades.

The Okemah Dairy Boy, a favorite eatery among locals since the early 60s, has new owners and Red & White Grocery, a mainstay of the local business scene, is operating under new management via a lease agreement.

Russell and Cindy Stoops are the new proprietors of Dairy Boy, which was previously owned by Dobie Welcher and Adam Cooper.

“We’re very excited about being in Okemah and about purchasing the Dairy Boy,” the Stoops said. “We want to keep the same old-fashioned atmosphere and the same old-fashioned hamburgers that everybody has come to know and love. We’ve been in the restaurant business for 30 plus years and customer service is what we take pride in.”

The new owners have expanded the menu from what it was originally to offer new sandwiches, and say more new items are one the way. “In about 30 days everyone will be able to order and pay for their orders online,” they said.

The former owners took to social media to wish the Stoops the best in their new endeavor. “It has been an amazing journey and it is definitely bittersweet to pass the keys. We’re excited for Russell and Cindy as they begin their journey and want you all to continue making memories at the one and only Okemah Dairy Boy,” Welcher and Cooper said in the post.

Red and White Grocery, which has been serving the community for many years, is now operated by Sonny Chuahan. The store on West Broadway, painted in a fashion that reflects its name, is owned by Danny Custar and his wife, Robyn.

Danny Custar said that he has entered into a lease agreement with Chuahan, with the hope of selling it to him in the future. The Custars purchased the store in 1995 following the retirement of Leonard Wilson, who had owned it since the mid-1980s.

In addition to a variety of grocery items, Red & White offers a hot deli for breakfast and lunch which includes sausage and biscuits, biscuits and gravy, burritos, corndogs, pizza pockets, chicken, potatoes, cheese sticks, cheddar peppers and more . There is also a cold deli, and a full service meat department which includes special orders of cut lunch meats, cheese, and thick slabs of meat. Red & White also offers catering services.