Lady Panthers defeated by Stroud again, 46-51

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

During the 66 Conference Tournament earlier this season, the Lady Panthers squared off against Stroud in a game that took overtime to decide. Okemah fell short by 3 points, 48-51 in that game. On Tuesday, February 11 th , the Lady Panthers travelled to Stroud looking for payback and a chance at stealing one on the road.

Both teams got off to a quick start, but Stroud took an early advantage, leading 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers outscored Stroud during the second quarter and brought the game to a tie heading into halftime, 26-26.

Okemah dropped 12 points during the third quarter and held Stroud to just 5 points, seizing a 38-31 lead as the final quarter got underway. In the final minutes of the game, Stroud poured it on, scoring 20 points, with the Lady Panthers only managing 8 points.