OHS senior athletes, band members honored during Senior Night

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Editor

Okemah High School seniors from the basketball team, cheer and band were honored prior to the basketball game against Wewoka on Monday, February 17 th .

Cameron Duncan is the daughter of Amy and Daren Duncan and the granddaughter of Gerald and Barbara Duncan and the late Fred and Dorothy Barrow. Cameron has played softball and basketball for four years and track for one year. Duncan is a four-year member of student council, Beta Club and FCA. Duncan is also a member of the National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society and is an Oklahoma Academic Scholar and Oklahoma Fast Pitch Academic All-State. Cameron’s hobbies are spending time with her family and her best friend Sophie. After high school, Cameron plans to attend Murray State College on a softball scholarship.

David Cade Dean is the son of Tracy and Britt Dean and the grandson of Kay and David Duke and the late Lynn and Pete Dean. Cade has played basketball for four years and baseball for three years. Cade is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, Betta Club and student council. Cade serves as the FFA president and the senior class president. In his free time, Cade enjoys hunting and fishing, showing pigs and spending time with his friends and family. After high school, Cade will attend college on an athletic scholarship.

Wacey Williams is the son of Valerie and Patrick Williams and the grandson of Zella and the late Harold Brewer and Carolyn and Shug Smith. Wacey has played four years of football, basketball and track and has played three years of baseball. Wacey was All-District in football and a state runner-up in high jump. Wacey is a four-year member of student council and Este Cate Club and a three-year member of Beta Club, National Honors Society and Oklahoma Honors Society. Wacey is also a two-year member of model congress, a one-year member of FCP and a six-year unified partner for Special Olympics. Wacey enjoys hunting and fishing, shading in his calculator in Mr. Dean’s calculus class and getting snacks from his nanny every day. After high school, Wacey plans to play football at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Jordan Haberman is the daughter of Connie and Chad Haberman and the granddaughter of Sam and Linda Wilson and Peggy Goss and the late Steve Haberman. Jordan is a four-year member of the cheer team and student council, a three-year member of Beta Club and a one-year member of the C Club. Jordan is also a member of the First Baptist Church. Jordan enjoys spending time with her friends and family, playing with her dog Tucker and cheering with her girls. After high school, Jordan plans to attend Northeastern State University and major in elementary education.

Macy Curry is the daughter of April and Steven Curry and the granddaughter of Teddy and Janice Curry and Orville and Cathy Mills. Macy has cheered for four years, been a member of student council, FFA, HOSA president and gifted and talented for four years. Macy is also a member of Beta Club for three years and is a member of the Oklahoma National Honor Society as well as the secretary for the Oklahoma Junior Hereford Association. Macy enjoys cheering, showing cattle and spending time with her family and Jake. After high school, Macy plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in biology, pre-medical science and become a radiologist.

Sarah Stovall is the daughter of Julie and Jay Stovall and the granddaughter of Sharon and Don Shannon and the late Gwen and Dale Stovall. Sarah has cheered for four years and been a member of band for five years. Sarah is also a four-year member of student council, a three-year member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society. In her free time, Sarah enjoys spending time with her family, friends and boyfriend Eric, having fun with her cheer girls and playing in band with her friends. After graduation Sarah plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma and study forensic science.

Seth is the son of Julie and Jay Stovall and the grandson of Sharon and Don Shannon and the late Gwen and Dale Stovall. Seth is a four-year member of band, a two-year member of student council and a one-year member of drama club. Seth enjoys hunting, fishing, playing video games and picking on his sister. After high school, Seth plans to attend Wes Watkins and get certified in networking.

Phoebe Harjo is the daughter of Mara Vaughan Cooper and the granddaughter of Darrell and Marybeth Cooper. Phoebe is a four-year member of band, a three-year member of Beta Club and National Honor Society and a two-year member of the cheer team. In her free time, Phoebe enjoys spending time with Sam, wasting money and taking naps. After Phoebe graduates, she plans to attend Rose State College to study psychology and criminal justice.

Jacob Oxley is the son of Mechille Oxley and the grandson of Robin and the late Larry Farris. Jacob has been in band for five years, National Technical Honor Society and HOSA member for two years and a Gold Star Ambassador and HOSA president for one year. Jacob is certified in home health as well as certified as a nursing assistant and he is currently working on becoming a phlebotomist. Jacob enjoys hanging out with friends and family and spending money. After high school Jacob plans to further his nursing career and become a registered nurse to make big money.

Sam Wilson is the son of Dana and Eric Wilson and the grandson of Linda and Sam Wilson and Johnny and the late Charlene Haddox and the great grandson of the late Ada Ross. Sam is an eight-year member of band, where he has been the drum major for two years. Sam is a four-year member of student council, a three-year member of Beta Club and National Honor Society and was an Oklahoma Boys State delegate. Sam enjoys spending his summers on the lake, being a member of band, watching sports and hanging out with his friends, family and Phoebe. After high school, Sam plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.