Theodore E. “Ted” Goldmann Jr.

Funeral services for Theodore “Ted” Goldmann, Jr. will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Theodore Goldmann Jr. was born October 16, 1957 in East Orange, New Jersey to Theodore Engelbert Goldmann and Janet Lee (McAllister) Goldmann. He passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 62.

Mr. Goldmann was a resident of San Antonio, Texas and worked as a chef. He was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Connecticut and later attended the University of Oklahoma. On July 16, 1994, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he married Lara Coker.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Lara (Coker) Goldmann of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, Daniel Coker Goldmann of San Antonio, Texas and Dillon McAllister Goldmann of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two brothers, Matthew Goldmann and wife Tammy of Dallas, Texas and Stephen Goldmann and wife Lisa of Plymouth, Massachusetts as well as nieces and nephews, Zach, Sarah, Alex, Tess and Lily. He is also survived by his in laws, Larry and Dianna Coker of San Antonio, TX.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. James Branscum.

