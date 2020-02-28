Services for Timothy Allen Rush will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Bro. Randy Standridge officiating.

Timothy Allen Rush was born October 16, 1998 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; he passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home near Okemah at the age of 21.

Tim had worked as a delivery man, cook and dishwasher with Mazzios.

Survivors include his grandmother, Theresa Pelley and husband Leon of Henryetta; two brothers, Nicholas A. Collins and Lucas A. Burleigh both of Schulter, Oklahoma and his sister, Valerie Rachelle Burleigh of Weleetka, Oklahoma.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.