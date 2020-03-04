Trump, Biden claim Super Tuesday victories

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe Biden claimed Super Tuesday victories in Oklahoma, as close to 600,000 ballots were cast across the state.

On the Republican ticket, there was barely a contest as Trump claimed 93 percent of the votes. On the Democratic side, Joe Biden edged out Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg with more than 36% of votes.

The story was much the same for Okfuskee County, with Trump winning 96 percent of the 722 votes cast on the Republican ticket. Of the 764 ballots cast for democratic candidates, 277, or 36 percent, were claimed by Biden. Sanders walked away with 120 votes (15%), coming in behind Michael Bloomberg, who captured 140, or 18 percent of the votes. With a voter turnout of 1516, only 26 percent of registered Okfuskee County voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

The votes cast for Bloomberg were in vain, as the billionaire announced Wednesday morning he was ending his presidential bid. Elizabeth Warren won 93 votes in Okfuskee County, and was reportedly meeting with her staff Wednesday morning to discuss the path forward.

Nationwide, Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he ― and his embrace of democratic socialism ― would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.