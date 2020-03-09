John Stephen Gaines was born September 9, 1969 in Kingsville, Texas to Eugene and Earlene (Love) Gaines. He passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 50.

John is preceded in death by his father and one brother.

Survivors include his mother, Earlene Gaines; one brother, Charles Gaines and four sisters, Jennie Clopton, Linda Edlin, Debbie Carlson and Sherry Zapata.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

