Annie K. Dueck

Funeral services for Annie Klassen Dueck will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Prague, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Boley Mennonite Cemetery in Boley, Oklahoma. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Annie Klassen Dueck was born March 31, 1929 in Manitoba, Canada to Klaas and Justina (Klassen) Plett. She passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home in Boley, Oklahoma at the age of 90.

Mrs. Dueck was a loving housewife and homemaker and resident of Boley, Oklahoma. On September 11, 1949, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she married Cornelius “C.L.” Dueck. Mrs. Dueck thoroughly enjoyed knitting and especially making countless numbers of scarfs and blankets for missions. She loved singing and socializing and was a member of the Boley Mennonite Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Cornelius “C.L.” Dueck of the home and her 13 children, Alvin and Susana of Texas, Henry and Lisa of Manitoba, Canada, Ralph and Elizabeth of Mexico, Marlene and Peter of Oklahoma, David and Helena of Texas, Lawrence and Erna of Oklahoma, Cornelius and Gertrude of Oklahoma, Fred and Dolores of Manitoba, Canada, John and Debbie of the Philippines, Anita of Texas, Dennis and Sara of Oklahoma, Klaus and Susie of Oklahoma and Pearl and Dennis of Oklahoma. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Titus Dueck, Arley Dueck, Rafael Dueck, Samuel Dueck, Joshua Dueck, Sheldon Dueck, Joseph Dueck and Lenfred Dueck.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jim Friesen.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.