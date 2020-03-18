NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES IN OKLAHOMA NOW AT 29

As of Wednesday, Feb. 18, there are 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. One of those testing positive was a child under the age of four. There are no cases reported in Okfuskee County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) call center received more than 1,000 calls Tuesday. In addition, the webpage dedicated to the Oklahoma COVID-19 response had 155,710 views.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) recommends daycares and child care centers remain open to serve their community, increase sanitization practices and remain vigilant in providing hygiene protocols to children and employees, follow best practices on social distancing and sanitization, and remain flexible while maintaining child safety as the top priority.

For a complete list of guidance documents, visit the “Resources” page at coronavirus.health.ok.gov for additional information.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 29

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative 378

PUIs Pending Results 110

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases*

00-04: 1

05-17: 0

18-49: 13

50-64: 10

65+: 5

Total 29

Age Range 0-75 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male 16

Female 13

Total 29