Calvin C. Carpenter

Calvin Coolidge Carpenter was born November 11, 1924 in Welty, Oklahoma to Sam and Lilie (Lacquement) Carpenter. He passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Seminole, Oklahoma at the age of 95.

Mr. Carpenter was a resident of the Cromwell area since 1948. On November 22, 1947 he married Velena Lillian Pyle. In 1946 he enlisted with the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II. Mr. Carpenter worked as head custodian and as a bus driver for Butner School for 20 years before retirement. He also worked in oilfields and as a farmer/rancher. He enjoyed trail rides and wagon trains. He was a member of the Sooner Teamsters and Trail Riders and was a member of the Cromwell Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and 2 sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Velena Lillian Carpenter; three sons, Riley Arthur Williams of Oklahoma City, Calvin Rickie Carpenter and wife Cathy of Okemah and Carl Coy Carpenter and wife Deedra of Prague; five daughters, Lou Anna Fuller and husband Wendell of Okemah, Lois Aileen Rogers of Tulsa, Jean Marquis and husband Bobby of Okemah, Carolyn Sue Morningstar and husband Clint of Jenks and Lily Aliene Turner and husband Johnny of Ada, Oklahoma; 26 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.

Due to current CDC and Government regulations; a private family service will be held under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live via our Parks Brothers Funeral Home Facebook page, Tuesday, March 31st at 2:00 PM.

