Robert Glen Morrison

Robert Glen “Bobby” Morrison was born January 18, 1958 in Camden, Arkansas to Ralph Donald Morrison and Gwendolyn Sue (Smith) Morrison. He passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Bearden, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

Bobby was a longtime resident of the Bearden and Okemah area and was a 1976 graduate of Okemah High School. He was a retired machinist and enjoyed restoring old trucks, reading and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ralph Darell Morrison.

Survivors include his son, Douglas Glen Morrison and wife Cristina of Carson, California; three sisters, Donna Sue Holladay and husband Mike of Terlton, Oklahoma, Edie Morrison and Dean Gadelman of Odessa, Missouri and Mary Chase and husband Robert of Okemah and three grandchildren, Dillon, Isabel and Emily.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.