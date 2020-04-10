Free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 this Friday

The Okfuskee County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) will offer a drive-thru curbside testing site for COVID-19.

The service will be available by appointment only Friday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Okfuskee County Health Department located at 125 N 2nd, Okemah, OK. To be screened for testing and make an appointment, please call 918-623-0798.

To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.

“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Jill Larcade MPH, RN. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times.”

A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.