Local girl spreading musical cheer across internet and airwaves

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

A young Okemah girl is spreading hope and cheer during the dark days of the COVID-19 crisis.

London Reilly, daughter of Robert and Maxey Reilly, has become an internet and sensation as her mom has posted several videos to Facebook of her strumming her ukelele and singing. London just began her fourth week of quarantine.

While London has been performing mostly well-known “cover” songs, it was an original song that has garnered the most attention. In fact, her performance of “Oh Rhona” has gone beyond the internet, as getting airplay on Tulsa radio station KVOO (98.5 FM). On Monday, she was featured during KOTV’s “Oklahoma Together” segment.

Here are the lyrics to the “Oh Rhona,” London’s ode to the coronovirus:

Well here I am again just sitting on my front porch

Watching the days go by

Ain’t nobody here with me

Just me myself and I

It’s been 14 days and 14 nights

Since I went to town

Losing my mind

A day at a time

Well Rhona’s coming to town

Oh Rhona why are you so cruel

They tried to warn me

Said don’t ignore me

But I’m a hard headed fool

Oh Rhona you make me so blue

You gave me the fever

Made me a believer

Now I’m cryin’ over you

Well here I am again alone tonight

My friends don’t come round here no more

We used to sit and laugh by the fire

But that was all before

Well you stole my money

You thought it was funny

Then you took my car

I’d love to sit here and cry in my beer

But you closed down the bar

Well here I am again wondering what to do

Just me, Carole and the Tiger King

Well you know that I’ve been down before

But honey not this low

Well you took my Charmin And now I’m starving

You wrecked the NBA

You tried to take John Prine ya know he’s a friend of mine

Everything I loved you took away

Might take a bath but I probably won’t

Haven’t washed my hair but I don’t care

Darlin’ don’t you know that life ain’t fair