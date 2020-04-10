Local girl spreading musical cheer across internet and airwaves
By Ken Childers
ONL Editor
A young Okemah girl is spreading hope and cheer during the dark days of the COVID-19 crisis.
London Reilly, daughter of Robert and Maxey Reilly, has become an internet and sensation as her mom has posted several videos to Facebook of her strumming her ukelele and singing. London just began her fourth week of quarantine.
While London has been performing mostly well-known “cover” songs, it was an original song that has garnered the most attention. In fact, her performance of “Oh Rhona” has gone beyond the internet, as getting airplay on Tulsa radio station KVOO (98.5 FM). On Monday, she was featured during KOTV’s “Oklahoma Together” segment.
Here are the lyrics to the “Oh Rhona,” London’s ode to the coronovirus:
Well here I am again just sitting on my front porch
Watching the days go by
Ain’t nobody here with me
Just me myself and I
It’s been 14 days and 14 nights
Since I went to town
Losing my mind
A day at a time
Well Rhona’s coming to town
Oh Rhona why are you so cruel
They tried to warn me
Said don’t ignore me
But I’m a hard headed fool
Oh Rhona you make me so blue
You gave me the fever
Made me a believer
Now I’m cryin’ over you
Well here I am again alone tonight
My friends don’t come round here no more
We used to sit and laugh by the fire
But that was all before
Well you stole my money
You thought it was funny
Then you took my car
I’d love to sit here and cry in my beer
But you closed down the bar
Well here I am again wondering what to do
Just me, Carole and the Tiger King
Well you know that I’ve been down before
But honey not this low
Well you took my Charmin And now I’m starving
You wrecked the NBA
You tried to take John Prine ya know he’s a friend of mine
Everything I loved you took away
Might take a bath but I probably won’t
Haven’t washed my hair but I don’t care
Darlin’ don’t you know that life ain’t fair