Okfuskee County reports first case of COVID-19

After weeks of being in the clear, COVID-19 has made its way into Okfuskee County.

According to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Health Department, there are now close to 1,800 cases in Oklahoma, including one in Okfuskee County. Here are the numbers as of Friday, April 10:

There are 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight additional deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 88.

Two of the deaths were in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male over the age of 65. Other deaths include two in Osage County, both males older than 65; one in Creek County, a male older than 65; one in Garfield County, a female older than 65; one in Pawnee County, a male older than 65; ands one in Pottawatomie County, a female older than 65.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working closely with partners at long term care facilities to ensure proper infection control measures are in place in order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to residents and staff within the facilities. Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.