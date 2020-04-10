Private graveside services will be held for Petra Renee Riley.

Petra Renee Riley was born August 16, 1980 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 39.

Petra was a loving wife and mother and was a resident of Stroud, Oklahoma. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the casino. On October 28, 2002 she married Washie Riley.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Clark and her daughter, Zoe.

Survivors include her husband of the home, Washie Riley; her parents, Tereasa and Alden Clark of Davenport; two sons, Zachary and Zander Riley of the home and her sister, Rosalita Barrett and husband Austin of Stroud.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.