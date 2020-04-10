Wanda Jean Reno

Graveside services for Wanda J. Reno will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Prague Cemetery.

Wanda J. Reno was born June 1, 1935 in Okemah, Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Tillman Aga and Ottie Mae (Belcher) Smith. She passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

Wanda was a 1953 graduate of Okemah School and later attended East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. She worked as a bookkeeper, secretary for E-Systems, Inc., and later as Administrative Assistant for DHS 19 years before she retired. She had been a resident of the Oklahoma City area since 1988. On April 6, 1962 in Okemah, Oklahoma she married Lloyd R. Reno. Wanda was a member of the United Pentecostal Church, where she began a Sunday School teaching career at the age of 17.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Yvonne Smith and Elaine Cates and two brothers, Edward and Arlie Smith.

Survivors are her husband, Lloyd R. Reno of the home; two sisters, Joann Smith and Scharlene Moore, Nicoma Park, Oklahoma; Sisters in Law, Frances Smith of Henryetta, Oklahoma and Charla Smith of Dewar, Oklahoma and beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends, and special Schnauzer, Lexie.

Funeral services will be under the direction of Ford Funeral Service, Midwest City, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. William A. Monden.

A Memorial Service honoring her life will be held at a later date.