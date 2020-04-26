Cameron Duncan named Region 2 Female Athlete of the Year

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

The Oklahoma Coaches Association selected Cameron Duncan, a senior at Okemah High School, as the Region 2 Female Athlete of the Year. Region 2 is comprised of Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne and Washington counties. 61 school districts ranging from Class B-6A reside within the region.

Duncan has been an extremely active student athlete, playing varsity fast-pitch softball, slow-pitch softball and basketball for four years. Cameron’s successes on the field include a litany of achievements. Among these are being named All-Region, All-District and All-Conference in fast-pitch softball, as well as All-District and All-Conference in basketball. Cameron was named an Academic All-State in fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball and basketball. Duncan was also an integral part of the Okemah Lady Panthers successful run at 2020 District Championship.

Cameron’s achievements are also reflected academically as she finishes high school with a 4.0 and having already completed 31 college credit hours through concurrent enrollment. Duncan is a member of the National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society and Kappa Honor Society. Duncan has served on the Okemah High School Student Council and is a member of Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Cameron will graduate from Okemah High School this year as class Valedictorian and will attend Murray State College later this fall on an academic scholarship where she will be a member of the President Scholars Program and major in science/pre-med. Duncan has also committed to play softball for Murray State.

Cameron is the daughter of Darin and Amy Duncan of Okemah and the granddaughter of Gerald and Barbara Duncan of Okemah and the late Fred Burrow and the late Dorothy Burrow, of Okemah.