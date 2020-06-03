Funeral services for Bertha Louise Sands will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Greenleaf Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Holahta-Sands Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Monday, May 25th, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel of Okemah.

Bertha Louise Sands was born October 5, 1942 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Ernest Harjo and Ola (Wesley) Harjo. She passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 77.

Mrs. Sands was a longtime resident of the Castle area and worked for 33 years at the Bluebell and Wrangler Plant in Okemah. She enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, and playing fast pitch softball. She was also a member of the Greenleaf Baptist Church of Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jonah Sands (2004); one daughter, Rowena Sands; one brother, John Harjo; one sister, Frances Fields and one step-son, Carl Sands.

Survivors include four sons, Arthur Sands and wife Clara of Okemah, Mike Sands and wife Barbara of Okemah, Bryan Sands and wife Connie of Wewoka and Bruce Sands and wife Angie of Ottawa, Kansas; one daughter, Peggy Sands of Oklahoma City; step-daughter, Mary Stillwell of Bristow; step-son, Johnnie Sands of Tulsa; one brother, Frank Harjo of Shawnee; three sisters, Lois Harjo of Wellston, Ruth Harjo of Arcadia and Carolyn Perkins and husband David of Arcadia; 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be John Sands, Silas Baker, Stacy Harjo and Victor Bear.

Honorary bearers include Corey Sands, Jeremy Sands, Tyler Sands, Garrett Sands, Tony Sands, Nathan Powell, Seth Sands and Ethan Sands.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Paul Fixico.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.